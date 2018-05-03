WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Strong storms could return Tomorrow

Collin Myers explains possible storms for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another warm day on tap for today! Highs in the mid-upper 80s in spots, coupled with relatively high humidity=uncomfortable. Storms are off to our west and won't likely make it here today, but I can't rule out a spot shower or storm west or northwest.

Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out Saturday afternoon, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.

