One Minute Weather: Strong storms could return Tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Another warm day on tap for today! Highs in the mid-upper 80s in spots, coupled with relatively high humidity=uncomfortable. Storms are off to our west and won't likely make it here today, but I can't rule out a spot shower or storm west or northwest.
Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out Saturday afternoon, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.
