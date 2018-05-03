WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Storms possible Friday and Saturday

Meteorologist Travis Herzog looks at the risk of severe weather on Friday in this one minute weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's just another muggy morning here in Houston. A strong Gulf breeze will keep us warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s again across southeast Texas.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there could also be a few sprinkles today but no heavy rain is expected. Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out Saturday afternoon, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.

