One Minute Weather: Storms possible Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's just another muggy morning here in Houston. A strong Gulf breeze will keep us warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s again across southeast Texas.
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there could also be a few sprinkles today but no heavy rain is expected. Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out Saturday afternoon, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.