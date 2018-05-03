One Minute Weather: Storms possible Friday and Saturday

It's just another muggy morning here in Houston. A strong Gulf breeze will keep us warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s again across southeast Texas.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there could also be a few sprinkles today but no heavy rain is expected. Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out Saturday afternoon, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.