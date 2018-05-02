WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Staying warm tonight in Houston

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has a look at Wednesday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southeast winds are blowing more humidity into Houston along with warmer air. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will only drop into the low 70s overnight, almost ten degrees warmer than normal.

Thursday starts with a cloudy sky, bu the low clouds should give way to peeks of sunshine by early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s again across southeast Texas.

There could also be a few sprinkles but no heavy rain is expected until the end of the week. Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out late Saturday, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.

