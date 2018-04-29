One Minute Weather: Small rain chances return on Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A disturbance moving in from Mexico will spark a shower or two late Monday and Monday night. The chance for rain is only 20% for most areas. It's more like 30% for our western counties.
It'll turn warmer and more humid by the middle of the week. That increase in moisture will combine with a front to give us fairly high rain chances on Friday and Saturday.
Make plans to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend. Because next weekend looks to be the exact opposite.— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 27, 2018
This weekend: Sunny and Dry
Next weekend: Stormy and Wet#houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ehYWJCbx0Y
We should start to dry out by Sunday so the whole weekend won't be a washout.
