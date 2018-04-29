WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Small rain chances return on Monday

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A disturbance moving in from Mexico will spark a shower or two late Monday and Monday night. The chance for rain is only 20% for most areas. It's more like 30% for our western counties.

It'll turn warmer and more humid by the middle of the week. That increase in moisture will combine with a front to give us fairly high rain chances on Friday and Saturday.


We should start to dry out by Sunday so the whole weekend won't be a washout.
