One Minute Weather: Small rain chances return on Monday

Make plans to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend. Because next weekend looks to be the exact opposite.



This weekend: Sunny and Dry

Next weekend: Stormy and Wet#houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ehYWJCbx0Y — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 27, 2018

A disturbance moving in from Mexico will spark a shower or two late Monday and Monday night. The chance for rain is only 20% for most areas. It's more like 30% for our western counties.It'll turn warmer and more humid by the middle of the week. That increase in moisture will combine with a front to give us fairly high rain chances on Friday and Saturday.We should start to dry out by Sunday so the whole weekend won't be a washout.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.