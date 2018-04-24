WEATHER

One minute weather: Small chance of rain early Thursday morning

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has your Tuesday weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Beautiful spring weather is expected most of this week with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons.

A few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity.

Saturday and Sunday looks like it'll be the first rain-free weekend this month.
