One Minute Weather: Scattered storms possible Friday and Saturday

Collin Myers explains possible storms for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered thunderstorms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain should clear out late Saturday, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.

The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.

