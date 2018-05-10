One Minute Weather: Not much rain in the 10 Day Forecast

Humidity levels are starting to climb. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the southeast winds are to blame.The extra moisture in the atmosphere will produce more clouds over the next few days, but it should stay dry through Mother's Day. High temperatures will be near 90-degrees every day.Rain won't make a return until early next week. And we need the rain. The ground is starting to get very dry. Timely rain keeps the grass green.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.