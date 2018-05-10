WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Not much rain in the 10 Day Forecast

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at Friday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Humidity levels are starting to climb. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the southeast winds are to blame.

The extra moisture in the atmosphere will produce more clouds over the next few days, but it should stay dry through Mother's Day. High temperatures will be near 90-degrees every day.

Rain won't make a return until early next week. And we need the rain. The ground is starting to get very dry. Timely rain keeps the grass green.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Teen shot at bus dropoff in Missouri City
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Show More
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Finding Rosemary
Missing Kansas girl found safe in Houston area
More News