One Minute Weather: Muggy for Mom on Sunday

Humidity levels are starting to climb and the southeast winds are to blame. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm and muggy for this weekend with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.The extra moisture in the atmosphere will produce more clouds, but it should stay mostly dry through Mother's Day and most of next week.We need a little rain. The ground is starting to get very dry. Timely rain keeps the grass green and keeps us out of a drought.