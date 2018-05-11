WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Muggy for Mom on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at your weekend forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Humidity levels are starting to climb and the southeast winds are to blame. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm and muggy for this weekend with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The extra moisture in the atmosphere will produce more clouds, but it should stay mostly dry through Mother's Day and most of next week.

We need a little rain. The ground is starting to get very dry. Timely rain keeps the grass green and keeps us out of a drought.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
More Weather
Top Stories
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Gunman on the run after shooting teen at bus stop
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Show More
Missing boy in southwest Houston located
Houston, there's a bed bug problem
Houston ISD's new police chief talks protecting students
Violent man caught on camera robbing bank in southeast Houston
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
More News