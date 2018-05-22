  • LIVE VIDEO Kilauea spews lava in Hawaii
WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More downpours possible in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a one minute weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More scattered downpours are possible around Houston and southeast Texas today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the showers that develop could be heavy with frequent lightning and thunder. A quick inch of rain could lead to minor street flooding, but Travis says the creeks and bayous should stay well within their banks.

Wednesday should be a mostly dry day, but the chance of rain starts to climb toward the end of the week as tropical moisture moves this way.

The National Hurricane Center says there's a moderate risk of a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be east of Texas, but we could still end up with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadly tornadoes tore through Houston 35 years ago
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
More weather
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
When lava reaches ocean, it sends acid 'lava haze' into air
More Weather
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
'Deeply personal' Sheriff, residents open up about Santa Fe tragedy
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
WATCH LIVE: Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Show More
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Need a job? This Katy area Walmart is hiring
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Digital Deal of the Day
More News