WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More downpours possible in Houston on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

There is the potential for some rain in the forecast...how much? Here is ABC13's Travis Herzog with your One Minute Weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More scattered downpours are possible around Houston and southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could be briefly heavy for the few that get wet.

The chance of rain starts to climb toward the end of the week as tropical moisture moves this way.

The National Hurricane Center says there's a moderate risk of a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be east of Texas, but we could still end up with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadly tornadoes tore through Houston 35 years ago
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
More weather
WEATHER
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
More Weather
Top Stories
13-year-old arrested after 100 mph chase in stolen car
Teachers prepare for emotional return to Santa Fe HS Wednesday
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Josue Flores' sister says 'my inspiration is my brother'
How safe is your salon?
Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately
High School seniors take prom photos at favorite fast food restaurant
More News