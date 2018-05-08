One Minute Weather: More 90-degree heat in Houston today

The high temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 91 on Monday. That's the first 90-degree day since October 15, 2017.Today will be the second 90-degree day of 2018. Wednesday will be the third. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Houston typically registers 90 degrees about 100-110 times a year.Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend and early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.