WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More 90-degree heat in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog looks at the rain threat over the next seven days in this one minute weather forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The high temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 91 on Monday. That's the first 90-degree day since October 15, 2017.

Today will be the second 90-degree day of 2018. Wednesday will be the third. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Houston typically registers 90 degrees about 100-110 times a year.

Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend and early next week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
More weather
WEATHER
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
FREE chance for students to learn hurricane safety
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Truck splits in half after driver hits tree in Kingwood
Innocent man attacked by K-9 cop sues city of Houston
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
One more win: Rockets on the verge of Western Conference finals
James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
Show More
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kempner High School
New York attorney general resigns after abuse claims
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Digital Deal of the Day
TALKING TATTS: All the buzz around 'soundwave' tattoos
More News