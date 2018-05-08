WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More 90-degree heat in Houston on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tim Heller brings your Tuesday evening weather update (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wednesday will be the third 90-degree day in Houston this year. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this kind of heat is not unusual for this time of year. Houston typically registers 90 degrees about 100-110 times a year, starting now.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday.

Humidity levels will start to increase by the end of the weekend. Although we've taken the rain chances out of the forecast for Sunday, it looks like it will be muggy for Mothers' Day.

Scattered showers won't make a return until early next week.

