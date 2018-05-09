WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Little more heat, little more humidity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this kind of heat is not unusual for this time of year. Houston typically registers 90 degrees about 100-110 times a year, starting now.

Humidity levels will start to increase by the end of the weekend. Although we've taken the rain chances out of the forecast for Sunday, it looks like it will be muggy for Mothers' Day.

Scattered showers won't make a return until early next week.

