One Minute Weather: It only gets hotter through the week

As high pressure pushes in, our temps will continue to climb this week. Our high of 92 on Tuesday is good enough to tie the record. The 94 for Wednesday will break the record of 93. Rain chances will stay at or below 20% all this week.A disturbance has developed in the eastern Gulf. It's rains and winds are headed north to Florida and the southeastern U. S.. It has no chance of moving our way.