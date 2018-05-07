WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Houston's first 90° day of 2018 and an ozone pollution watch

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a look at what to expect Monday in the one minute weather forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for the hottest day of 2018...so far. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the thermometer should touch 90 for the first time since October 15, 2017. The humidity will be low for the time of year, so this isn't yet the oppressive heat summer brings.

This "dry" heat will be on most of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend.

