One Minute Weather: Hot and muggy for Mom on Sunday

Mother's Day will be a little warmer and just as humid as Saturday was. Highs should make it to the low 90s with middle 90s feels like temps during the afternoon. The chance for rain is not zero but it's less than 20%.High pressure, a lot of sunshine, and a hot southwest wind are threatening to push our temps into the middle 90s next week. And it looks like you won't have to worry about any rain until next weekend.