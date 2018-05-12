WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot and muggy for Mom on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is David Tillman with the one-minute weather. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mother's Day will be a little warmer and just as humid as Saturday was. Highs should make it to the low 90s with middle 90s feels like temps during the afternoon. The chance for rain is not zero but it's less than 20%.

High pressure, a lot of sunshine, and a hot southwest wind are threatening to push our temps into the middle 90s next week. And it looks like you won't have to worry about any rain until next weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
More Weather
Top Stories
Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service
1 man dead after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
Prom dress gets a second chance after Hurricane Harvey destruction
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Officer caught on video appearing to punch teenager in face
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Fans help celebrate Texans mascot's birthday in Stafford
Show More
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
1 in custody after high-speed chase in NW Houston
Missing Laredo girl found safe
Prince album coming in 2019
Braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, are a thing
More News