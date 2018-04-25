One Minute Weather: Few showers possible this evening

A few showers are possible around the Houston area this evening with a fast moving cool front. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few brief showers are possible between now and midnight, but most people will stay dry.Thursday starts off with a few clouds but northerly winds will blow dry air into southeast Texas bringing back sunshine and pleasant weather.A second cool front arrives Friday. That will keep the winds blowing from the north and that will keep the weather pleasant for the upcoming weekend. Tim says this will be our first rain-free weekend this month.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.