One Minute Weather: Few showers possible Sunday

Meteorologist Tim Heller's gives Saturday night and early Sunday's weather update.

More heat and humidity ahead next week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southeast winds are blowing more humidity into southeast Texas. And you can feel it. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will only cool into the mid 70s overnight. Highs Sunday afternoon will hit the low 90s again.

Extra moisture in the atmosphere could produce a few showers late Sunday afternoon and early evening, but Tim says most of us will stay dry.

There could also be a few showers on Monday but the rest of the week is looking hot and humid.

A few showers are also possible next weekend. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot for Memorial Day Weekend.

