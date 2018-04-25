One Minute Weather: Dry air blowing into Houston overnight

A few showers moved across Houston late Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain is moving out and dry air is blowing into Houston.Thursday will start off with a few clouds but northerly winds will blow dry air into southeast Texas bringing back sunshine and pleasant weather.A second cool front arrives Friday. That will keep the winds blowing from the north and that will keep the weather pleasant for the upcoming weekend. Tim says this will be our first rain-free weekend this month.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.