Southeast winds are blowing more humidity into Houston along with warmer air. Meteorologist Collin Myers says the low clouds that blew in yesterday will give way to peeks of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s across southeast Texas.There could also be a few sprinkles but no heavy rain is expected until the end of the week. Some strong storms, a few with heavy rain, are possible on Friday and Saturday when a weak front slowly pushes through the area. The rain should clear out late Saturday, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for Sunday.