One Minute Weather: Another record high likely on Friday

Ooops! We did it again. The high temperature in Houston on Thursday was 96-degrees. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that was the warmest temperature of the year so far and a record high. The old record was 95-degrees set in 1894.Another record high is likely on Friday. Tim is expecting a high temperature of 95-degrees which will tie the record set in 1890.Humidity will climb slowly the next few days, eventually producing a slight chance of rain early next week. The showers coming in from the Gulf will not be widespread, and temperatures will consistently top 90.