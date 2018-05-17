One Minute Weather: Another record high likely on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ooops! We did it again. The high temperature in Houston on Thursday was 96-degrees. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that was the warmest temperature of the year so far and a record high. The old record was 95-degrees set in 1894.
96° at #Houston Bush IAH is the hottest day of the year (so far) and the fourth broken record this week. https://t.co/PaRldy88cD#houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/w4bDVhswQW— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) May 17, 2018
Another record high is likely on Friday. Tim is expecting a high temperature of 95-degrees which will tie the record set in 1890.
Humidity will climb slowly the next few days, eventually producing a slight chance of rain early next week. The showers coming in from the Gulf will not be widespread, and temperatures will consistently top 90.
