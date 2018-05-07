One Minute Weather: Another 90-degree day in Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The high temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 90 on Monday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that's the first 90-degree day since October 15, 2017.
Tuesday will be the second 90-degree day. Wednesday will be the third. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday.
Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend and early next week.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.