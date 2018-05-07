One Minute Weather: Another 90-degree day in Houston on Tuesday

The high temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 90 on Monday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that's the first 90-degree day since October 15, 2017.Tuesday will be the second 90-degree day. Wednesday will be the third. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday.Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend and early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.