One Minute Weather: Another 90-degree day in Houston on Tuesday

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says we are 45 days away from SUMMER! Grab those swimsuits. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The high temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 90 on Monday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that's the first 90-degree day since October 15, 2017.

Tuesday will be the second 90-degree day. Wednesday will be the third. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday.

Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend and early next week.

