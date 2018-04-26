One Minute Weather: Amazing weather in Houston thru the weekend

Get ready for another stretch of amazing weather in Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says last night's cool front will be quickly followed by another Friday, leading to a spectacular weekend ahead.Abundant sunshine is expected the next few days with cool mornings in the 50s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 70s.And the best part? We get our first rain-free weekend in a month!Next week is a different story. A deep flow of moisture from the Gulf will blow in warm, sticky air for the opening days of May, and Travis says this unsettled weather pattern is known to produce stormy weather over Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.