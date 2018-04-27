WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Amazing weather in Houston ahead this weekend

Here is meteorologist Tim Heller with the One-Minute Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for some amazing weather in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says abundant sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with cool mornings in the 50s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next week is a different story. A deep flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will blow in warm, sticky air for the opening days of May. This unsettled weather pattern will likely produce strong storms all across the state.


The deep southerly flow could also blow in light smoke from agriculture burns ongoing in Central America and Mexico. The fine particles can aggravate your eyes and lungs, but most people probably won't notice much of a difference.

