One Minute Weather: Amazing weather in Houston ahead this weekend

Make plans to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend. Because next weekend looks to be the exact opposite.



This weekend: Sunny and Dry

Next weekend: Stormy and Wet#houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ehYWJCbx0Y — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 27, 2018

Get ready for some amazing weather in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says abundant sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with cool mornings in the 50s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 70s and low 80s.Next week is a different story. A deep flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will blow in warm, sticky air for the opening days of May. This unsettled weather pattern will likely produce strong storms all across the state.The deep southerly flow could also blow in light smoke from agriculture burns ongoing in Central America and Mexico. The fine particles can aggravate your eyes and lungs, but most people probably won't notice much of a difference.