May 9, 1981: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas

On this date in 1981, six tornadoes ripped through southeast Texas. (KTRK)

Yes, it's hot in Houston, but it's better than the weather experienced on this date in 1981. Half a dozen tornadoes touched down in southeast Texas on this date 37 years ago.

It started off as a quiet Saturday, but by the afternoon, large rotating thunderstorms known as "supercells" developed ahead of an approaching cold front.

An EF-2 tornado (winds 111-135 mph) touched down northwest of Houston in Montgomery, tracking near the high school and injuring two people. It was on the ground for a total of five miles.

Another EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Houston in Dickinson, ripping the roof off a home and injuring one person.

A third EF-2 tornado moved over the village of Pleak in Fort Bend County, but no injuries were reported. All together the tornadoes caused $300,000 in damages.

LOOK BACK: Watch the original newscast from the day the tornadoes hit

LOOK BACK: This is the news report on the tornadoes that hit the Houston area, leaving a trail of damage.

