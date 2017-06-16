ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Daily Tropical Update: Eye on the Gulf Next Week

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Friday, June 16, 2017 (KTRK)

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the odds are still increasing that a tropical depression or storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico next week. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over or near Central America Father's Day weekend, and the National Hurricane Center now gives it a 60% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

This low will tug a large area of deep tropical moisture into the Gulf this weekend, and our best computer models continue to suggest low pressure may spin up in this moisture over the warm Gulf waters. Travis says there's no way to determine impacts here until something develops, if anything develops at all, but if we were to get any direct impacts, it would likely be in the Wednesday to Friday time frame of next week. We'll keep an eye on it in case anything does materialize after Father's Day.

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic also has an increasing chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. Travis says it is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.

