National Weather Service shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston

TAMU students had a chance to use Doppler on Wheels for summer research.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Future meteorologists are in Galveston learning how to use a new Doppler On Wheels truck, part of a fleet of mobile technology used around the country used to study tornadoes and other types of weather.

"We've been down in Galveston collecting data, scanning thunderstorms really for the last three or four days," said TAMU atmospheric sciences professor Christopher Nowotarski. "We've been launching weather balloons collecting surface observations. We even have an ozone sensor here."

According to the National Weather Service, three Doppler on Wheels vehicles are sent out into the field to conduct research and serve as a teaching tool for students.

