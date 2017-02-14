NWS: Confirmed tornado destroys homes in Van Vleck

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1754480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storms leave damage in Missouri City area

Storm damage in Bridlewood Estates

Storm damage in Fairchilds area of Fort Bend County

ABC13's Kevin Quinn shows weather damage in Bridlewood Estates

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn tours damage to Stafford flooring company

Storm damage in Wharton

Downed power lines or other damage to electrical equipment must be reported to us by phone at 713-207-2222. #houwx — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 14, 2017

Tornado damage in Tara along Crabb River Road. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/nd0ZyDAlOm — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 14, 2017

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down this morning in Van Vleck, a small community in Matagorda County. Houses, trailers and other buildings and structures were destroyed in the storm.A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Fairchilds, just south of Rosenberg, and ABC13's Courtney Fischer was in the area talking to residents. One man said the winds were so strong he had to hold the door closed, even with the dead bolt locked, as winds tried to force it open."I had to literally hold the door with my hand," the resident said.The Matagorda Sheriff's Office is reporting at least 15 homes damaged in Van Vleck. Storms ripped roofs off homes and tossed trailers. There have been some unconfirmed reports of injuries.In Fort Bend County, Kevin Quinn spoke to residents in Bridlewood Estates, where homes were damaged, some even completely destroyed. Neighbors were out helping each other with homes that were hit.One of the residents said he's amazed at the destruction."We've got two houses that were pretty much not touched. My house and two other neighbors' completely destroyed," he said.Fortunately, the man was not home at the time. However, one of his favorite things was destroyed -- his Porsche."I rushed home and came to this," he said.ABC13's Christine Dobbyn got a look at the storm damage at a Stafford flooring company.Fischer was in Wharton after leaving Fairchilds, where she found a storage shed that was taken down by the strong wind from the storm. Pieces of wood were torn off and metal sheds were turned upside down. The owner said that he was not there when the storm hit.The owner said he has owned the storage facility for nearly 50 years, and it is the first time anything like this has ever happened to his business.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of downed fences along the Crabb River.