Not going to feel like football weather this weekend!

The sunny sky this weekend will help warm things up around Houston. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will start in the low 80s and warm into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.Folks going to the Texans game should be prepared for extreme steam heat. Tim says the heat index will hit 105-110 on Saturday.Clouds return Monday with a slight chance of rain but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.Meantime in the tropics, the eighth named storm of the season has formed and there's two other potential storms. We need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.