WEATHER

Not going to feel like football weather this weekend!

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sunny sky this weekend will help warm things up around Houston. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will start in the low 80s and warm into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Folks going to the Texans game should be prepared for extreme steam heat. Tim says the heat index will hit 105-110 on Saturday.


Clouds return Monday with a slight chance of rain but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.


Meantime in the tropics, the eighth named storm of the season has formed and there's two other potential storms. We need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.
Check the temperature in your neighborhood. Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
EYE ON GULF: Potential storms to watch for next week
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 34 years ago today
Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
More Weather
Top Stories
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
Show More
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
Tools to succeed: Harden gives out school supplies to 150 kids
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
American man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 person in custody after police chase in NW Houston
More News
Top Video
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
More Video