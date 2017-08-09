NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season

A more active than normal hurricane season is expected in the Atlantic.Today, NOAA updated its hurricane season outlook for this year and are predicting 14 - 19 named storms.This in an increase from initial predictions in May which only anticipated 11 - 17 named storms.We've already seen a boost in activity in the first nine weeks of this season with six named storms already.This is double the number of storms we'd typically see before August.NOAA is predicting 2 - 5 major hurricanes, which is also an increase from initial estimate of 2 - 4 major hurricanes.The prediction of 5 - 9 hurricanes for this season is the same as the initial outlook in May.Officials with NOAA said a number of factors are pointing toward a more active season, including warmer waters across the tropical Atlantic.The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.NOAA officials hope the new predictions will remind everyone to stay vigilant as we enter the height of hurricane season.Tropical Storm Franklin currently causing problems in Mexico.The next named storm will be Gert.Meteorologist David Tillman will have a live update on these predictions and what it means for Houston on ABC13 at 11 a.m.