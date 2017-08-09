WEATHER

NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Wednesday, August 9, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A more active than normal hurricane season is expected in the Atlantic.

Today, NOAA updated its hurricane season outlook for this year and are predicting 14 - 19 named storms.

This in an increase from initial predictions in May which only anticipated 11 - 17 named storms.

We've already seen a boost in activity in the first nine weeks of this season with six named storms already.

This is double the number of storms we'd typically see before August.

NOAA is predicting 2 - 5 major hurricanes, which is also an increase from initial estimate of 2 - 4 major hurricanes.

The prediction of 5 - 9 hurricanes for this season is the same as the initial outlook in May.

Officials with NOAA said a number of factors are pointing toward a more active season, including warmer waters across the tropical Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

NOAA officials hope the new predictions will remind everyone to stay vigilant as we enter the height of hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Franklin currently causing problems in Mexico.

The next named storm will be Gert.

Meteorologist David Tillman will have a live update on these predictions and what it means for Houston on ABC13 at 11 a.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherNOAAhurricanetropical stormHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Franklin set to make second landfall in Mexico
More storms expected today but the flood watch is over
Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for TX Gov. Mark White
More storms expected today but the flood watch is over
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Show More
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Police search for driver who hit motorcyclist on SW Fwy
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
Neighbors gripped with fear after pet bobcat escapes
More News
Top Video
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Starbucks offering horchata frappuccino
More Video