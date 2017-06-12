A patch of tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf will bring scattered downpours today and tomorrow, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong wind shear will prevent a tropical weather system from developing. While no tropical formation is expected over the next five days, the Gulf of Mexico needs to be watched next week.Travis says a larger area of deep tropical moisture will move into the Gulf early next week, and for the past 5 days, computer models have been suggesting low pressure may spin up over the warm waters. We'll keep an eye on it in case anything does materialize after Father's Day.