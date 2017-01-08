WEATHER

No freeze for tonight
A huge warm-up will take place and David Tillman has the latest.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Increasing clouds and moisture along a southeast wind will give us low temperatures some 12-15 degrees warmer than last night. Everyone will stay above freezing with lows generally in the middle and upper 30s. You'll wake up to temps in the low 40s Monday.

Strong southerly winds will help our temps rise to the 70s Tuesday and beyond. Much higher humidity means you'll be sweating again as early as Tuesday. Rain chances will stay at or below 20% through Friday. Unfortunately, marathon weekend looks very warm, humid, and potentially stormy.

