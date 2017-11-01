No cooling off tonight in Houston

Southerly winds are blowing high humidity back into the Houston area tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that could allow some areas of fog and low clouds to develop overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight, much warmer than normal for this time of year.After the morning clouds and fog burn off early Thursday, it'll warm into the middle 80s again. And Tim says the warm, muggy air will "stick" around through the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.