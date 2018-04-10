Here comes the sun! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says after four straight days with a cloudy sky, we'll get a healthy dose of sunshine today. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with pleasant levels of humidity.The rest of the workweek will be sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.Clouds will increase toward the end of the week with strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday. Travis says cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.