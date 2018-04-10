WEATHER

Next big storm late this week could bring severe weather Friday into Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Beautiful weather today, but more storms could arrive late in the week (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here comes the sun! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says after four straight days with a cloudy sky, we'll get a healthy dose of sunshine today. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with pleasant levels of humidity.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Clouds will increase toward the end of the week with strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday. Travis says cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
How to avoid damage from potholes
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Power line safety tips everyone should know
More Weather
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Show More
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
Sister, sister and brotherly love: ABC13 siblings
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven
Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in yard
Life coach apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement
More News