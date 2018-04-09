WEATHER

Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The clouds over southeast Texas will clear out while you sleep tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be a cool night with temperatures dropping into the 50s away from the coast, but we should warm quickly on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a sunny sky.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Clouds will increase toward the end of the week with strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
How to avoid damage from potholes
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Power line safety tips everyone should know
More Weather
Top Stories
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Long line stretches outside 'Domecoming' celebration
Houston animal shelter facing distemper outbreak
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Show More
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Backpage.com founders charged in alleged prostitution scheme
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
More News