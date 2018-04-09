The clouds over southeast Texas will clear out while you sleep tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be a cool night with temperatures dropping into the 50s away from the coast, but we should warm quickly on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a sunny sky.The rest of the workweek will be sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.Clouds will increase toward the end of the week with strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.