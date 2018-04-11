Winds blowing from the southeast will bring a little more warmth and humidity to southeast Texas on Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temps will be in the low 80s again.Clouds start to return Thursday and by Friday morning it will feel like summer with sticky air and temps in the 70s.Scattered strong storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of a weekend cold front. The cold front arrives before sunrise Saturday morning with a line of strong storms. Cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.