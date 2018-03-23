The famous Houston heat and humidity returns this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says southeast winds will transport the warm, moist air into southeast Texas. Highs will be in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly sunny sky.Rain chances increase toward the middle of next week. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be severe. Tim says the sky should clear with pleasant temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.