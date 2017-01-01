New Year starts mild and mostly dry

HOUSTON (KTRK) --It was a soggy finish to 2016, but the first day of 2017 won't be as wet.
A few showers will fall mainly south of I-10 as a weak Pacific disturbance blows up the coastline toward Louisiana. A potent upper level storm will quickly swing thru Texas Sunday night, bringing a round of potentially severe storms to Houston around sunrise Monday, so you'll want to stay weather aware. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.
