New Year starts mild and mostly dry
Meteorologist Elita Loresca has the forecast for the first days of 2017.

HOUSTON
It was a soggy finish to 2016, but the first day of 2017 won't be as wet.

A few showers will fall mainly south of I-10 as a weak Pacific disturbance blows up the coastline toward Louisiana. A potent upper level storm will quickly swing thru Texas Sunday night, bringing a round of potentially severe storms to Houston around sunrise Monday, so you'll want to stay weather aware. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.
