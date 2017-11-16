WEATHER

Near record highs possible Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather update. (KTRK)

Cold front moving into Houston this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Areas of dense fog could form in southeast Texas again overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the fog could affect drivers early Friday but it should burn off by mid-morning. Peeks of sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid 80s, challenging the record high temperature of 85 set in 2013.

Our next cool front is slated to arrive this weekend with a few showers early Saturday afternoon. It'll turn cooler and breezy Saturday evening as temperatures dip into the 40s by sunrise on Sunday.

Another storm the middle of next week will produce scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tim says the storm should move east of Houston by Thanksgiving Day, bringing sunshine and colder temperatures.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
New NASA hurricane animation will blow your mind
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
More Weather
Top Stories
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
UH approves creation of the College of Medicine
House of Pies prepping 10K pies for Thanksgiving rush
What's happening with the half-demolished building on 290
Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict
Show More
Tips for shopping: How to stay safe during holiday season
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
More News
Top Video
Asian family grocery store an 'American Dream' story
House of Pies prepping 10K pies for Thanksgiving rush
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested
What's happening with the half-demolished building on 290
More Video