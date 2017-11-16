Near record highs possible Friday

Areas of dense fog could form in southeast Texas again overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the fog could affect drivers early Friday but it should burn off by mid-morning. Peeks of sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid 80s, challenging the record high temperature of 85 set in 2013.Our next cool front is slated to arrive this weekend with a few showers early Saturday afternoon. It'll turn cooler and breezy Saturday evening as temperatures dip into the 40s by sunrise on Sunday.Another storm the middle of next week will produce scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tim says the storm should move east of Houston by Thanksgiving Day, bringing sunshine and colder temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.