Near record highs possible Friday and Saturday

Cold front moving into Houston this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's another muggy November morning here in southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says patches of fog developing in the humid Gulf air should burn off by mid-morning. Sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid 80s, challenging the record high temperature of 85 set in 2013.

Our next cool front is slated to arrive this weekend with a few showers early Saturday afternoon, but most will stay dry. Travis says you'll feel the humidity drop behind the front Saturday afternoon, then it'll turn cooler and breezy Saturday evening as temperatures dip into the 40s by sunrise on Sunday.

Another storm the middle of next week will produce scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travis says it still looks like the storm should move east of Houston by Thanksgiving Day, bringing sunshine and colder temperatures thru the holiday weekend.

