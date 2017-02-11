Near Record Highs likely on Sunday

Our high temperature of 85 broke Saturday's record by three degrees. Sunday's forecasted high of 84 will tie the record. We'll have a slight chance of a shower at 20% as well.A cool front will pass through Sunday evening. Breezy, cooler weather is expected on Monday.A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain and storms for Valentine's Day. We'll have a stretch of cool weather after that.