Near Record Highs likely on Sunday

Sunday's forecasted high of 84 will tie the record from today.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Our high temperature of 85 broke Saturday's record by three degrees. Sunday's forecasted high of 84 will tie the record. We'll have a slight chance of a shower at 20% as well.

A cool front will pass through Sunday evening. Breezy, cooler weather is expected on Monday.

A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain and storms for Valentine's Day. We'll have a stretch of cool weather after that.

