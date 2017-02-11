WEATHER

Near Record Highs likely on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast for Valentine's Day weekend.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Strong south winds are blowing lots of moisture into Houston. Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 9am. The sky will stay mostly cloudy today with a few light sprinkles.

Those winds are also blowing warmer air into southeast Texas. Near record highs are likely on Saturday and Sunday, even with a mostly cloudy sky.

After the weekend, a wet weather system will slowly push through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain for Valentine's Day.

