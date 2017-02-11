Near Record Highs likely on Saturday

Strong south winds are blowing lots of moisture into Houston. Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 9am. The sky will stay mostly cloudy today with a few light sprinkles.Those winds are also blowing warmer air into southeast Texas. Near record highs are likely on Saturday and Sunday, even with a mostly cloudy sky.After the weekend, a wet weather system will slowly push through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain for Valentine's Day.