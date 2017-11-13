WEATHER

Mild temps until Saturday's cool front

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

A slow warming trend may lead to record high temps on Friday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak front blew in overnight, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll hardly notice a difference from Sunday's weather. High temps will still climb into the low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

There won't be much variation in the weather from day-to-day this week, but on Friday we'll challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013. Moisture levels will also slowly rise, making it feel humid late in the week. Travis says isolated showers will be possible again starting Wednesday but most will stay dry.

Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temps.

Another front looks to arrive right before Thanksgiving Day, bringing seasonal temperatures back to southeast Texas.

