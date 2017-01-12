Near record high temps around Houston on Friday

Temperatures will average 15-20 degrees warmer than normal again Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll start in the mid 60s and warm into the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. The record high for Friday is 81 set in 2000.The warm weather blows into Houston with the help of strong south winds which will also bring higher humidity, a mostly cloudy sky and even a few isolated light rain showers.And that's the way it will be through the weekend.Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon. It'll be warm and muggy with temperatures starting in the mid 60s, warming into the low 70s by midday.Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms will produce heavy rainfall. Tim says 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas.