Muggy and hot for your Sunday in Houston

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s today, making it a muggy and unseasonably warm day.Our high temperature of 89 degrees on Sunday will break the old record of 88 degrees.Don't expect the temps to cool down for night, either. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight.The heat continues into next week, with more record temps likely Monday and Tuesday.A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November.