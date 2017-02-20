WEATHER

Mother shields children during last week's tornadoes

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ashlie Ovesny sits inside a home in Van Vleck after being injured in a tornado last week.

By
VAN VLECK, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother who protected her young children during a tornado last week said she acted in an instant, becoming a "mommy shield."

The E-F1 tornado flipped over a mobile home Feb. 14, with Ashlie Ovesny and her two children, Aurea and Jace, inside.

"I just watched it and the roar started," Ashlie Ovesny said. "I slammed the door, threw my phone and grabbed the kids and the floor lifted out from underneath me. Something hit me in the back and I blacked out."

She said she woke up a few minutes later, screaming for help. She handed her two children to a neighbor through broken glass and boards.

"I don't have enough gratitude in the world for them. I don't know what I would have done," Ovesny said, "I was stuck in that hole."

The children emerged with only scratches. Ovesny was airlifted to Memorial Hermann -- Texas Medical Center. Doctors performed surgery to stabilize her spine.

Ovesny and her family are settling into a new mobile home. She must wear a neck brace.

"I would definitely do it again to keep them safe," Ovesny said.
Related Topics:
weathertornadochild rescuedchildrenMatagorda County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Rain lingers throughout the evening commute
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
PHOTOS: 'Purple rain' in Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
18-year-old accused of blackmailing ex into sex
Couple found dead in Galveston home
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
ACLU releases video against proposed "bathroom bill"
Rain lingers throughout the evening commute
Show More
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
Special delivery: US-born panda cub bound for China
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Iconic Luby's dish to be sold at H-E-B
More News
Top Video
18-year-old accused of blackmailing ex into sex
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
More Video