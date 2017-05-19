WEATHER

Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt

EMBED </>More Videos

The whales did not kill the sea lion they were pursuing in San Juan Island, Washington. (Western Prince Whale Watching via Storyful)

An orca whale and her calf were spotted chasing a sea lion in San Juan Island, Washington on May 16.

Footage shows the whales leaping out of the water in pursuit of the Steller sea lion, the largest of its kind in the world. The mother whale was teaching her calf how to hunt, according to whale watching tour operator Traci Walter.

"They did not kill and consume the sea lion but perhaps used it as a teaching opportunity for the younger calf who was right in the action for a good part of it," Walter said, according to Storyful.
Related Topics:
weatherwild animalsu.s. & worldwhale
Load Comments
WEATHER
Firefighters share video of 'smokenado'
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
3rd sex assault at apt complex in The Woodlands
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Police warn parents of popular drug-laced candy
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Deportation case a matter of life and death for family
Body dumped on road after hearse was stolen
Show More
One of the nation's top hotel pools is in Houston
Man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate confesses to unsolved murder
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Heavy storms start over the weekend
What's happening around town today?
More News
Top Video
Deportation case a matter of life and death for family
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
More Video