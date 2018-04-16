After a cold morning that would do February proud, temps will soar to near 80 under a sunny sky this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the only downside to the beautiful weather is that we're under an ozone pollution watch. Ozone can act as a lung irritant and aggravate lung conditions like asthma and emphysema.More beautiful weather is expected Tuesday with temps warming into the mid 80s.A weak cool front will move through late Wednesday, but no significant rains are expected until a strong cold front arrives Saturday. Travis says early indications are most of the storms will off until the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday should turn cooler, sunny, and breezy once the storm clouds clear.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.