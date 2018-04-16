WEATHER

Beautiful weather much of this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a look at what to expect on Monday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a cold morning that would do February proud, temps will soar to near 80 under a sunny sky this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the only downside to the beautiful weather is that we're under an ozone pollution watch. Ozone can act as a lung irritant and aggravate lung conditions like asthma and emphysema.

More beautiful weather is expected Tuesday with temps warming into the mid 80s.

A weak cool front will move through late Wednesday, but no significant rains are expected until a strong cold front arrives Saturday. Travis says early indications are most of the storms will off until the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday should turn cooler, sunny, and breezy once the storm clouds clear.


Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Hail and structure damages reported across area
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
More Weather
Top Stories
7 inmates dead and 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
'Morally unfit:' Top moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
HPD: Off-duty sergeant shot burglary suspect at his home in Third Ward
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Show More
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range
Harden-led Rockets defeat T-Wolves to take 1-0 series lead
More News