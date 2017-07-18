EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2221442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A potential tornado was spotted in Livingston.

Scattered heavy thunderstorms are possible Tuesday across southeast Texas, especially during the early afternoon.Minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible in this buoyant, tropical air mass. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.Moisture levels should drop a little by Thursday. That represents the lowest daily rain chance of the next seven days at 20 percent. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 30-40% rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.