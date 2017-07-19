WEATHER

Keep an umbrella handy - More storms possible Wednesday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

A small chance for big thunderstorms this afternoon (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few heavy thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most of us are going to be left out to dry in the steam heat.

Where it does storm, minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Moisture levels should drop a little by Thursday. That represents the lowest daily rain chance of the next seven days at 20 percent. You should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 40 percent rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Don fizzled over the Caribbean
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Show More
Man accused of killing wife in 1999 could be re-tried
Longtime HISD board member dies
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
More News
Top Video
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
More Video