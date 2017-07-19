A few heavy thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most of us are going to be left out to dry in the steam heat.Where it does storm, minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.Moisture levels should drop a little by Thursday. That represents the lowest daily rain chance of the next seven days at 20 percent. You should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 40 percent rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.